LONGEST NIGHT SERVICE: United Methodist Church of Anacortes, 2201 H Ave., will hold a Longest Night Service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

The service, scheduled for the longest night of the year at winter solstice, is aimed at providing support for those who might be coping with loss, living with a serious health issue or finding that aspects of the Christmas celebration can bring melancholy as well as merriment. All are welcome.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE: Burlington Lutheran Church, 134 E. Victoria Ave., will hold a family-friendly service at 4:30 p.m. with Christmas carols and candlelight, and a traditional service at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE: Allen United Methodist Church, 16775 Allen West Road, Bow, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

MESSIAHSING: St Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 Highway 532, Camano Island, will host its 11th annual Community MessiahSing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. A reception follows. 360-629-3969

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

