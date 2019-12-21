LONGEST NIGHT SERVICE: United Methodist Church of Anacortes, 2201 H Ave., will hold a Longest Night Service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The service, scheduled for the longest night of the year at winter solstice, is aimed at providing support for those who might be coping with loss, living with a serious health issue or finding that aspects of the Christmas celebration can bring melancholy as well as merriment. All are welcome.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE: Burlington Lutheran Church, 134 E. Victoria Ave., will hold a family-friendly service at 4:30 p.m. with Christmas carols and candlelight, and a traditional service at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE: Allen United Methodist Church, 16775 Allen West Road, Bow, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
MESSIAHSING: St Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 Highway 532, Camano Island, will host its 11th annual Community MessiahSing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. A reception follows. 360-629-3969
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.