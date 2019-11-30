IN CONCERT: The youth orchestra and choir from Fountainview Academy based in British Columbia will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Mount Vernon Christian Reformed Church, 701 W. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Free. For more information, visit fountainviewacademy.ca.
ST. NICHOLAS FEAST DAY: The following events are scheduled for Dec. 6 and 8 in Anacortes:
n Friday, Dec. 6: Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4001 St. Mary’s Drive, followed by a procession to Seafarers’ Memorial Park. A reception will follow at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.
n Sunday, Dec. 8: Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s, followed by events at the Croatian Cultural Center, including the telling of the story of St. Nicholas, dancing, singing and lunch. St. Nicholas will also make an appearance.
