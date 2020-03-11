Religion news
Shutterstock

WOMEN HAND IN HAND CANCELLED: Due to the Skagit County Health Department declaring a state of emergency concerning the coronavirus outbreak, the Women Hand in Hand conference featuring author Rebekah Metteer on March 21 in Sedro-Woolley has been cancelled. Metteer is scheduled to speak at the organization’s conference on Sept. 19.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Free dinner for first-time attendees. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments