Religion news
PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER: Immaculate Conception School and the Knights of Columbus will host a pancake breakfast from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the St. Joseph Center, 215 N. 15th St., Mount Vernon. All proceeds benefit school and parish outreach.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Free dinner for first-time attendees. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

WORSHIP SERVICE ON RADIO: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, broadcasts its Sunday worship service from the previous week at 8 a.m. Sundays on KAPS 660 AM and kapsradio.com.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

