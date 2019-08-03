IN CONCERT: Gospel singer Miles Pike will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Valley Baptist Church, 710 John Liner Road, Sedro-Woolley.
Pike, who is from east Texas, has toured full time since 2006. Five of his songs have reached No. 1 on the Christian Voice magazine top 100 country gospel chart: “Jesus Savior, Pilot Me,” “I’ll See You in the Rapture,” “I’m Going Through, Jesus,” “Teach Me to Love Like That” and “I Made Time for You.”
A love offering will be taken. For more information on the concert, call the church at 360-856-2469. For more information on Pike and to sample his music and videos, visit milespikemusic.com.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Meals are paid for first-time visitors. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.