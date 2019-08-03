IN CONCERT: Gospel singer Miles Pike will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Valley Baptist Church, 710 John Liner Road, Sedro-Woolley.

Pike, who is from east Texas, has toured full time since 2006. Five of his songs have reached No. 1 on the Christian Voice magazine top 100 country gospel chart: “Jesus Savior, Pilot Me,” “I’ll See You in the Rapture,” “I’m Going Through, Jesus,” “Teach Me to Love Like That” and “I Made Time for You.”

A love offering will be taken. For more information on the concert, call the church at 360-856-2469. For more information on Pike and to sample his music and videos, visit milespikemusic.com.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Meals are paid for first-time visitors. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

