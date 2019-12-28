MESSIAHSING: St Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 Highway 532, Camano Island, will host its 11th annual Community MessiahSing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. A reception follows. 360-629-3969
WORSHIP SERVICE ON RADIO: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, broadcasts its Sunday worship service from the previous week at 8 a.m. Sundays on KAPS 660 AM and kapsradio.com.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
