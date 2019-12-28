Religion news
MESSIAHSING: St Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 1318 Highway 532, Camano Island, will host its 11th annual Community MessiahSing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. A reception follows. 360-629-3969

WORSHIP SERVICE ON RADIO: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, broadcasts its Sunday worship service from the previous week at 8 a.m. Sundays on KAPS 660 AM and kapsradio.com.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

