REFLECTIONS OF LOVE: Ron and Kathy Green will perform on Sunday, July 14, at Sedro-Woolley Community Church, 901 Talcott St., Sedro-Woolley. A potluck dinner will start at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m.
The Greens have traveled and ministered sharing the word of God through traditional hymns, southern and country gospel for 35 years. A love offering will he taken.
For more information on the Greens, visit ronandkathy.org.
ROAR VBS: Cascade Christian Church, 534 Township St., Sedro-Woolley, will host vacation Bible school for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 15-19. 360-856-2298.
FREE SPAGHETTI DINNER: United Methodist Church of Anacortes, 2201 H Ave., Anacortes, will host a free spaghetti dinner for the Fidalgo Island community from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
