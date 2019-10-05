Religion news
SPAGHETTI FEED: Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 N. LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon, will hold its monthly spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

BIBLE STORIES, GAMES FOR KIDS: Child Evangelism Fellowship offers Tel-A-Story, where kids can hear a different Bible story each day, at 1-888-878-8660. Kids can also visit wonderzone.com, which offers Biblical activities, games and devotionals, and the opportunity to join the free mailbox club.

Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.

