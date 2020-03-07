WOMEN HAND IN HAND: Author Rebekah Metteer will be the featured speaker at the Dwelling in Hope women’s conference, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Inspire Church, 805 Township St., Sedro-Woolley.
Metteer, a mother of three, is the author of the books “The Fruit of Where I Dwell,” “Pray with Me” and “Faith, Friendship & Focus.” For more information on Metteer, visit rebekahmetteer.com.
The cost is $20 and includes lunch. To reserve a ticket, visit womenhandinhand.com and select “Donation/Ticket” or call Deborah at 360-853-3066.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION: CMA Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of each month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional), followed by meeting at 7 p.m. Free dinner for first-time attendees. Contact: Dwight Kaestner, 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
WORSHIP SERVICE ON RADIO: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon, broadcasts its Sunday worship service from the previous week at 8 a.m. Sundays on KAPS 660 AM and kapsradio.com.
– Submit Religion in the Area information to Skagit Publishing, 1215 Anderson Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98274. Items must be received by noon the Wednesday before publication. Email: religion@skagitpublishing.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.