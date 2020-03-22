Tip-toeing through the tulips won’t be an option this year.
The two major tulips growers that are the anchors of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town, have made decisions to limit public access with the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
RoozenGaarde is shutting its display gardens and fields to visitors, and Tulip Town plans to offer online tickets only for “drive-thru” tulip tours.
“We have made the difficult decision to close our display garden and flower fields to the public until further notice. This is not a decision that we take lightly and it will have tremendous long lasting impacts on our business, family, and local community,” according to a statement on the RoozenGaarde website Saturday. “We ask that you please do your part to and help so that we might end the spread.”
Andrew Miller, CEO of Spinach Bus Ventures, owner of Tulip Town, said in a text message to the Skagit Valley Herald that the drive-thru was a way for people to enjoy the farm “with the highest level of risk mitigation for outside exposure.”
Tickets are online-purchase only, and there will be no in-person exchange of money or cards, he said. He added the farm will be able to confirm tickets without asking drivers to open their windows.
“Definitely sub-optimal, but we are doing the best with the hand we’ve been dealt,” he said.
Spinach Bus Ventures made a big investment in Tulip Town’s future when it purchased the farm last June for $1.5 million.
Miller said the farm is hoping that “innovative options might just be enough to help us survive this unprecedented challenge so we can keep both our little farm and do our part to keep the agricultural and tourism industry in Skagit Valley not just viable but vibrant in years to come.”
Tulip Town is pushing for more live-streaming, video content and e-commerce on its website, he said. It is also asking the public to donate a “Colors of Courage” bouquet of tulips for $15 that will go to a person at a hospital, nursing home or other “courageous members of the community.”
Though businesses like Tulip Town are doing their best to adapt, the loss of the many thousands of tourists that visit Skagit County each April for the Tulip Festival will be felt widely.
A 2012 study estimated that Tulip Festival visitors spent about $54 million in Skagit County over the course of the festival.
“It’s another blow that we’re going to bounce back from,” Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton said in an interview Saturday.
But there are a lot of unknowns.
“The hard part for me is that if it’s a local event, we could get our arms around it and figure it out, but it’s a global event that we’re kind of at the mercy of to a certain extent,” Sexton said.
In an interview Saturday afternoon, Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said despite the economic impacts that will be felt by farmers and businesses, the tulips are not a complete loss this year.
“I stopped by the Tulip Town stand today and got tulips for my neighbors, who are elderly,” she said. “That allows our community to take care of each other in a way that is really meaningful, not only for the livelihoods of business owners, but in sharing (something) as lovely as flowers.”
Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said hearing about the cluster outbreak Saturday was “sobering” because it shows how quickly the virus can spread.
She said the right thing for all county residents to do now is to stay at home when possible, though people can continue to support local businesses by purchasing gift cards to use later.
“I have a lot of confidence in Skagitonians and in our community to help take care of each other,” she said. “That means that shopping and buying local is more important than ever, and keeping distance so we don’t have the kind of horrible outcomes that Italy and other countries have. We still have opportunities to stay ahead of this and be smart.”
