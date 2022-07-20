Skagit County is nearly ready to seek a contractor on the electric replacement for the Guemes Island Ferry after five years of fundraising and design.
However, the $30 million replacement to the current 42-year-old diesel ferry likely won't start its first voyage until January 2025, said Rachel Rowe, ferry operations division manager with county Public Works.
In a presentation Tuesday to the county commissioners, Rowe said design of the ferry is complete, and planning for the shoreside charging and battery infrastructure is about 90% done.
If all goes according to plan, the county will begin seeking a contractor for the ferry in October, which would set completion for September 2024, she said.
"That is a very aggressive timeline given we do have a few challenges," she said.
The project is substantially state-funded, with the largest contribution — $14 million— coming from the Legislature's 2022 transportation bill.
But Rowe said the county is still working with the state Department of Transportation to finalize this contract. Depending on when that's completed, it could delay bidding for construction.
Backlogs in acquiring materials like aluminum and steel are also impacting the timeline, said Jake Gerlach, project manager with Glosten, the firm handling design for the county.
He said he's expecting lead times of at least a year for the ferry's generator and thrusters.
At the same time, there's a long line of projects waiting for their turn at construction in the region's shipyards, he said. The long wait time for parts will relieve some pressure on the county for finding a shipyard quickly.
“They'll have a little bit of breathing room to schedule construction," he said.
