Skagit County is nearly ready to seek a contractor on the electric replacement for the Guemes Island Ferry after five years of fundraising and design. 

However, the $30 million replacement to the current 42-year-old diesel ferry likely won't start its first voyage until January 2025, said Rachel Rowe, ferry operations division manager with county Public Works. 

