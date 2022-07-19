Skagit County on Monday approved a six-month moratorium on certain salmon habitat projects in an attempt to counter Seattle City Light as it works to relicense its dam operations on the Skagit River. Converting agricultural land in the Skagit River delta to salmon habitat is on the rise, but puts at risk a core Skagit County industry if it isn’t done carefully, according to Will Honea, a lawyer with the county handling natural resources issues. “If you lose enough farmland, you lose farming,” he said Monday to the county commissioners ahead of their unanimous 3-0 vote approving the moratorium. Honea said the moratorium was spurred by the county’s concerns that Seattle City Light will propose such offsite mitigation as compensation for the environmental impacts of its Skagit River dams 70 miles away, as it pursues a license to continue operating these facilities. “We can’t have outside energy interests buying up and converting our farmland to other uses in a way to seek penance for their environmental sins elsewhere,” he said. “We won’t have any more farmland.” Seattle City Light’s license to operate the three hydroelectric dams on the Skagit River is set to expire in 2025, and it is currently seeking federal approval to continue operating beyond that. A spokesperson for the utility said staff hadn’t been informed of the county’s planned action and declined to comment on the moratorium. She said in an email that utility staff hope to continue to work with Skagit County and other partners to find appropriate ways to protect salmon and the watershed. The moratorium will expire in six months but can be extended. Honea said the county’s goal is create sensible regulations and restrictions before that time is up. A public hearing will be held Sept. 6 to allow for discussion of the issue. Ahead of the vote, the three county commissioners said this moratorium reflects their core beliefs. “As a values statement, protecting the ag land is fundamental to the Board of Commissioners’ beliefs,” said Commissioner Lisa Janicki. As a fourth-generation dairy farmer, Commissioner Ron Wesen said he’s seen firsthand the decline in agricultural land over the decades. It’s not that the commissioners are opposed to environmental mitigation or salmon restoration, but projects have to be sensible, and done in consult with the farmers who live here and know the land, he said. Commissioner Peter Browning said the county’s farmland is a unique and finite resource. “It’s magnificent soil and we can’t let it be used in ways that don’t benefit the community,” he said. Honea said speculation around Seattle City Light’s plans was a trigger for the temporary ban but that the issue is about more than just the dam relicensing. Without something in place to protect agricultural land, there’s nothing saying “Exxon Mobile or British Petroleum can’t do the same thing to mitigate for impacts anywhere in the world,” Honea said. “Farmland (conversion) can be a cheap mitigation option for large outside entities compared to onsite mitigation,” he added. Honea said the county would rather see the utility investigate fish passage projects, which would create a pathway for fish to travel up the river and bypass the dams. That would have a more substantive impact on the salmon populations, he said. The county doesn’t oppose habitat restoration and supports a number of chinook projects laid out in a 2005 recovery plan, he said. But in the 15 years since these projects began, chinook populations have fallen by half, indicating something else needs to be done, Honea said. Farmers in attendance Monday cheered the decision. In a public comment, Craig Knutzen said if the county didn’t protect agricultural land from large firms interested in offsite mitigation, the money they would bring to the table would be too much for farmers to turn away. “Farmers can’t afford to compete with what firms can pay for mitigation,” he said. “If we’re required to, we’re going to lose it.” Amy Trainer, environmental policy director for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, brought a different perspective. She said the tribe doesn’t necessarily support offsite mitigation, but environmental science indicates some amount of farmland will need to be converted to support salmon populations. “The science is telling us, ‘here’s the little bit that needs to go back,’” she said.
