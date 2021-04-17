With tulips in full bloom and temperatures reaching the mid-70s on Saturday, visitors flocked to Skagit Valley's tulip fields.
They took selfies, posed for photoshoots, and carried away bouquets. Nearly everyone donned masks.
Traffic became backed up at times along the tulip route in west Mount Vernon.
Growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town sold out of tickets for entrance to their farms on Saturday and Sunday. The farms have to limit the number of guests at any one time to comply with COVID-19 rules.
Tickets are available for remaining dates in April and are required to enter the farms. Tickets can be purchased at tulips.com and tuliptown.com.
Growers require masks in accordance with the statewide mandate, and ask guests to practice physical distancing and stay home if they or anyone in their household has symptoms of COVID-19.
