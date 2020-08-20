SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Central Skagit Library and Skagit County Parks and Recreation have teamed up to bring story time from the shelves to the trail.
While a library card isn’t necessary, a sense of adventure is.
StoryWalk is a national program using pages from children’s books, laminated and attached to yard sign stakes. Those signs have been placed along the path at Northern State Recreation Area in Sedro-Woolley.
A stroll down the trail turns the pages of “Over in the Meadow,” retold and illustrated by Ezra Jack Keats.
Visitors can park at the lot off Helmick Road and proceed down the path, finding the first of the 12 signs leading about a half-mile down the trail.
“Since we can’t see our lovely patrons inside the library to provide a story time service, we thought we’d bring one to a park where they can safely enjoy a story and the outdoors together,” said Central Skagit Library Youth Services Specialist, Allia Allen. “We have got really great feedback so far.”
Allen said the book is an old Appalachian rhyme meeting all the necessary criteria; the biggest being length.
“It needed to be short,” she said. “We didn’t want anything longer because we didn’t want little kids to lose interest.
“It also really needed to be something going along with the area. ‘Over in the Meadow’ was the perfect book for Northern State. There are a lot of meadow-like areas and a lot of critters. It’s safe, open, popular with families and a nice distance.”
And don’t think this book’s pages are simply copies — they’re the real deal.
“We have to buy a few copies of the book,” Allen said, “and I felt like I was committing a sin because I had to cut them apart. We laminated them to make sure they last. We got extra copies because some pages were double sided and just in case we need to make repairs.”
It’s been an opportunity for the library to help during the pandemic.
“There is a need right now in our communities to have some sort of distance learning or programs,” Allen said. “To provide some fun activities at a safe level for families and to also get them outside at the same time. We wanted to take hold of this and run with it.”
While this is the first StoryWalk in the area, Allen hopes it’s not the last.
“The ultimate goal is to have more than one in the area,” she said. “It would be great to have two or three in the library’s district. And we hope to continue this one. If we can, we would like to switch it up in the fall.”
