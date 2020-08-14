SWINOMISH INDIAN TRIBAL COMMUNITY — After about four years as head of the Swinomish Police Department, Police Chief Lou D’Amelio has resigned his position.
“It’s been a good run for three-and-a-half years,” he said.
D’Amelio, who came to the Swinomish department in November 2017 after a 25-year career with the Anacortes Police Department, said he was leaving to explore other options, possibly including ones outside of law enforcement.
“I’ve had a 30-year career in police work that I’m really proud of,” D’Amelio said. “I’m looking forward to whatever the next adventure might be. But I didn’t want this chapter to close without saying ‘Thank you’ to the tribe.”
His last day on the job was Wednesday, he said.
D’Amelio took the reins of the department after a period of tumult, becoming its fourth chief in about a two-year period. Of his three predecessors, one was relieved of duty less than a year into his tenure and another was indicted on federal embezzlement charges.
Rick Balam, who was brought on to lead the department in between those two, retired from it for a second time in late 2015.
Bringing stability and unity to the department is one of the things D’Amelio said he was most proud of during his tenure.
“When I came on they were kind of disbanded and there was a real lack of direction,” he said. “It’s a really good team of people. I would stand them shoulder to shoulder with any others in the county.”
He said he was also proud of the department’s work to improve its marine unit — already this year the unit has saved five people and responded to two fires — and the work Lt. Earl Cowan has done to create an unmanned aerial unit.
“That’s been really great,” D’Amelio said. “I’m so appreciative of the team of people. That’s where the real work is getting done.”
While he has no firm career plans for the future yet, D’Amelio said he will continue teaching criminal justice at Skagit Valley College, where he has taught of variety of classes in that department and the Parks Law Enforcement Academy for about a decade.
A representative of the tribe could not be reached on Thursday.
