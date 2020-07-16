Three middle school football players from Skagit County got to test themselves against national competition earlier this month at a showcase camp in Florida.
Darnell Allen Jr. and Logan Westendorf of Mount Vernon and Anthony Pena of La Conner attended the Football University Top Gun Showcase July 9-11 in Naples Fla., with Allen earning honors for being one of the top defensive backs in his class.
Allen attended La Venture Middle School and will be a freshman at Mount Vernon High School in the fall. With aspirations to play in college, he said he enjoyed the opportunity to better his skills.
"I had a wonderful time. (I liked) to see where I ended up with all the kids, where I stand with them," he said. "I learned a lot of techniques for my position; how to run with the faster players. There were a lot of fast kids there."
With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, there were several new guidelines for players, such as mask-wearing when not on the field, enforced social distancing and the frequent use of hand sanitizer, especially in a classroom setting.
Westendorf, a tight end who attends Mount Baker Middle School, said he got a lot out of the camp, which included drills, classroom sessions and 7-on-7 play.
"I learned how to get a good route, how to do a stutter step, how make most of my routes look the same (to trick defenders)," he said.
Pena, a La Conner Middle School student who plays wide receiver, said he is grateful to have honed skills such as reading defenses, tips for not tipping off defensive backs and the value of 100% intensity on every play.
"I got to go up against talented football players and be coached by guys who played in college and the NFL," he said.
