Graham Kerr, the author of multiple books and TV personality, will be the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon’s annual Skagit County Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 7, according to a news release.
The event, which honors elected officials and leaders and, added this year, health care professionals, will be conducted via the video-conferencing app Zoom. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m., and the program will start at 8. Invited guests can respond to their Zoom invitation, and others wishing to join can access call information on the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon’s Facebook page.
The program will include a community spotlight on Community Action’s Food Distribution Center, which serves as a hub for the 15 food banks and meal programs in Skagit County.
Additionally, Bob Hyde and Steve Schultz, former Prayer Breakfast chairpersons who died in the past year, will be remembered.
The event will be recorded and made available for general public viewing at a later date.
