LOGAN CREEK RETIREMENT COMMUNITY: Volunteers are needed to help clean the dumpster area, power wash and plant flowers at Logan Creek Retirement Community, 2311 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. 360-428-0222.
BURLINGTON AMERICAN LEGION: The American Legion is looking for someone with experience in securing grants for nonprofits and in real estate law. Contact April Patterson, American Legion finance officer: burlingtonlegion91@gmail.com.
ART COMMISSION BOARD: The City of Mount Vernon seeks volunteer board members for the Mount Vernon Arts Commission. Call Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation for an application at 360-336-6215 or visit mountvernonwa.gov.
VOLUNTEER ENGLISH TUTOR: Community Action of Skagit County seeks volunteers to teach English Language Acquisition (ELA) and to tutor students who are studying for their High School Equivalency Exam (GED) one evening per week. No foreign language or teaching experience required. Contact Tracy Montaron: 360-588-5753 or tracym@communityactionskagit.org.
WREATH DESIGNERS: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation is recruiting wreath designers for this year’s Festival of Trees. Contact Wendy: wragusa@skagithospital.org.
SKAGIT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: The store, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, offers numerous volunteer opportunities:
n Take photos and short videos of the store.
n Display merchandise.
n Clean up the store, test appliances.
n Join donation truck drivers to pick up donations and drop off items. Best for strong and reliable workers.
n Assist in the construction of homes from 9 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. All experience levels welcome. Must be 16 years old or over.
skagithabitat.com/volunteer, 360-428-9402 or stop by the store.
ADOPT A YARD: Community Action of Skagit County is looking for volunteers to care for the lawn of a senior and/or disabled client over the summer. Must be over 18 and able to safely operate a lawn mower and weed eater. Contact Diane: 360-416-7585, ext. 1257, or dianer@communityactionskagit.org.
STREET OUTREACH: Community Action of Skagit seeks volunteers to contact people experiencing homelessness who appear to be suffering from substance use disorder. Volunteers will be assessing their needs and connecting them to local services, including distributing Fentanyl or Narcan kits, while also building relationships and trust with clients. Contact Patti: 360-416-7585 or pattib@communityactionskagit.org.
ANACORTES LIBRARY FRIENDSHOP: The library’s bookstore needs volunteers to staff the store two to three hours a week once a month. Training provided. Call Barbara at 360-293-4930 or 360-588-4458.
KITCHEN HELP: Open Door Community Kitchen in Sedro-Woolley seeks volunteers to help cook meals for community members during the last full week of each month. Social hour is at 4 p.m., dinner is from 5 to 6 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road. Call Virginia Good: 360-854-5502.
– Nonprofit community groups and organizations may submit announcements through the Event Calendar at goskagit.com or to people@skagitpublishing.com. 360-416-2138.
SENIOR AND DISABLED SERVICES: The Senior and Disabled Services Program of Community Action needs volunteers to provide direct services for elderly and disabled adults. Services include housekeeping, shopping, meal preparation, yard work, transportation and more. skagitvolunteercenter.org.
TRAIL WORK: The Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization seeks volunteers to join its trail maintenance work on Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 19. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.
CHILDREN OF THE VALLEY: Children of the Valley provides a supportive environment for children of low-income families and has volunteer opportunities for Boy Scout helpers, van drivers, reading and homework helpers and snack shoppers. Contact Sofia at volunteercoordinator@covmv.org or 360-982-2399.
SKAGIT ANIMALS IN NEED: Skagit Animals in Need needs volunteers to help support its mission to rescue horses and other livestock by raising awareness; volunteer animal health coordinators; a social media lead, and an events lead. sainvolunteers@gmail.com.
BARGAINS GALORE THRIFT STORE: Volunteers ages 16 and older are needed at Bargains Galore Thrift Store, 224 Chenoweth St., Mount Vernon. Positions include sorting and pricing hardware/electronics, jewelry and shoes, greeters and dishwashers. Apply at bargainsgalorethrift.org or call 360-424-0908.
FRIENDSHIP HOUSE: The Mount Vernon organization seeks volunteers for the following positions:
n Coffee sellers needed at the Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley Farmers Market for about four to five hours every other week. Information: Jerry Shackette at 360-873-8022 or jerry@skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
n Laundry service hands to unlock and lock the laundry room for guests, maintain an orderly area and help with laundry. Weekly commitment of at least one three-hour shift per week, from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays or weekends. Contact Kadeem Thomas at 360-336-6138 or kadeem@friendshiphouse.org.
n Cleaning, maintenance, dish washing and serving food. Contact Chris Pasquale at 360-336-6138 or chris@skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
YOUTHNET: The organization seeks therapeutic foster parents, traditional foster parents and foster care respite providers. Contact Holland at 360-420-2206.
SUMMIT ASSISTANCE DOGS: Foster a puppy for Summit Assistance Dogs. Contact: summitdogs.org/volunteer.
ADVISORY MEMBERS: The General Advisory Committee at Northwest Career & Technical Academy is expanding its advisory committee to include more community members. Contact Lynette: 360-848-0706.
SHIBA VOLUNTEERS: Homage Senior Services seeks volunteers to assist with Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA). Homage provides counseling and information to people about Medicare. A variety of volunteer positions are available and training is provided. Contact Celeste Virago: cvirago@homage.org or 1-425-514-3183.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR: Become an instructor for AARP Driver Safety and the AARP Smart Driver Course. Training is self-paced and online. Volunteers are unpaid, but may be reimbursed for approved expenses. Sign up: aarp.org/ADSVOLUNTEER.
HUMANE SOCIETY VOLUNTEERS: The Humane Society of Skagit Valley needs volunteers for a variety of tasks including grooming cats and dogs, cleaning kennels, feeding and watering pets, dog training and exercise, assisting in the Thrift Shop, administrative tasks and more. 360-757-0445 or skagithumane.com.
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION: The Alzheimer’s Association seeks local volunteers to facilitate Family Caregiver Support Groups in Mount Vernon. Commitment of at least one year is required. Contact April Scott: 206-529-3875 or apscott@alz.org.
SKAGIT LAND TRUST: Join Skagit Land Trust at various conservation areas and conservation easements on the first Saturday or third Friday of each month. Volunteers help protect and enhance the beauty and functions of natural areas. volunteer@skagitlandtrust.org or 360-428-7878. skagitlandtrust.org/events.aspx.
Volunteers are needed to represent Skagit Land Trust at festivals, farmers markets and fairs. Volunteers will help for one to three hours. Orientation is required for new volunteers. Must be 16 or older. volunteer@skagitlandtrust.org or 360-428-7878.
WHIDBEY HOMELESS COALITION: The Whidbey Homeless Coalition is looking for host volunteers to oversee guests to ensure safety and help connect them with services and provide meals. Contact Krystal: krystal.whc@gmail.com or 360-900-3077.
BLOODWORKS NORTHWEST: Bloodworks Northwest needs donor monitors and registration volunteers. Contact Elizabeth: elizabethp@bloodworksnw.org or 360-306-0458.
RED CROSS: The American Red Cross needs several volunteer roles filled: case-work supervisor, mass care lead, mental health responders and volunteer services engagement leads. Contact Kelly: kelly.hill@redcross.org or 360-389-0932.
VETERAN DRIVERS: American Legion Post 43 transports veterans to the Seattle VA Hospital four days a week and needs people to drive a van. Drivers must be veterans. 360-855-2225.
CHOW VOLUNTEERS: United Way of Skagit County’s program Cutting Hunger on the Weekends (CHOW) needs teams of four to 10 people to fill bags of food to be delivered to homes of children in the area. Contact Echo at 360-755-9521, ext. 3, or echo@unitedwayskagit.org.
PET PEACE OF MIND VOLUNTEERS: The Hospice of the Northwest seeks volunteers to walk, play with and clean up after cats and dogs because their owners are in Hospice. Must be 16 years or older and pass a background check. Contact Erin at 360-814-5588 or elong@hospicenw.org.
DIAPER DRIVE: The Diaper Bank of Skagit County seeks volunteers to hold diaper drives. Contact Calista at 360-399-1586 or calistascott43@gmail.com.
BLOOD DONOR MONITORS: Bloodworks Northwest needs volunteers to observe donors for adverse reactions following the donation process and serve refreshments. Contact Elizabeth at 360-306-0458 or elizabethp@bloodworksnw.org.
SMOKE ALARM INSTALLERS: The American Red Cross seeks volunteers to visit homes at risk for fires and install and test alarms and batteries. Contact Kelly at 360-389-0932 or kelly.hill@redcross.org.
HANDCRAFTED BOUTIQUE: Washington Vocational Services seeks volunteers to help with retail aspects of its Handcrafted Boutique and serve as support for students in the boutique’s training program. 425-774-3338.
HOSPICE OF THE NORTHWEST: Hospice of the Northwest seeks veterans who wish to serve other veterans at the end of their life. Contact Erin at elong@hospicenw.org or 360-814-5550.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS: The American Cancer Society is in need of drivers for cancer patients needing transportation for their treatments. 425-741-8949.
CAMP KOREY: Camp Korey seeks volunteers for facilities and kitchen help at camp programs. Contact Paige at pmackintosh@campkorey.org.
EVENT PROMOTION: The Mount Vernon Downtown Association seeks volunteers to help distribute flyers for special events to areas outside of downtown Mount Vernon. skagitvolunteercenter.org.
GRANT WRITING: Viva Farms seeks volunteers to help research for additional grant funding and write grant proposals. Meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at the farm. No grant writing experience necessary, but technical writing skills required. Contact angela@vivafarms.org with a resume, cover letter and writing sample.
HELPING HANDS FOOD BANK: Helping Hands Food Bank seeks volunteers for the following positions:
n Event staff, loaders, drivers, weeding help, warehouse assistants and interpreters. erik@helpinghandsfoodbank.org or skagitvolunteercenter.org.
n Client intake coordinator to maintain efficient procedures, accurate record-keeping and reporting.
n Coordinator to lead volunteer development and contribution.
n Drivers for box trucks to pick up food donations at partner organizations. Must have a safe driving record and food handler’s permit.
n Loader to work with drivers to complete food donation pick-ups at partner organizations.
MEALS ON WHEELS: Meals on Wheels seeks volunteer kitchen/dining room helpers, dishwashers and drivers. Must be 18 or older, pass a background check and obtain a food handler’s permit. skagitvolunteercenter.org.
DVSAS HELP: Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services seeks volunteer direct service advocates, advocacy center volunteers and crisis hotline advocates. volunteer_coord@skagitdvsas.org or 360-336-9591.
FOSTER CATTLE DOGS: Pacific Northwest Cattle Dog Rescue is in search of foster homes for homeless cattle dogs. info@pnwcdr.org or pnwcdr.org/foster.
KSVU UPRIVER RADIO: KSVU 90.1 FM Upriver Radio seeks volunteers for underwriting and fundraiser organizing. skagitvolunteercenter.org.
——
FINANCIAL AND JOB COACH: Community Action of Skagit County seeks a volunteer to work with low- to moderate-income participants to engage and motivate them to identify needs and goals in relation to financial literacy, education and employment. Training will be provided. Six-month commitment, must be 18 or older. Contact Izzy at isabelled@communityactionskagit.org, 360-416-7585, ext. 1185, or skagitvolunteercenter.org.
SKAGIT FISHERIES ENHANCEMENT GROUP: Volunteers are needed year-round for various opportunities. 360-336-0172 or sfeg@skagitfisheries.org.
HISTORICAL MUSEUM: The Skagit Valley Historical Museum seeks volunteers for a variety of positions: docents, welcoming and orienting visitors, assisting with special events, marketing and photography. Contact Jo Wolfe or Ann Maroney at 360-466-3365 or museum@skagit.wa.us.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION DRIVER: The Food Distribution Center is in need of drivers. You must have a driver’s license, car insurance, be available weekday mornings and be able to lift up to 40 pounds. Contact Tracy at 360-588-5753 or tracym@communityactionskagit.org.
LINCOLN THEATRE: The Lincoln Theatre needs volunteers for concessions and ushering, guide and poster distribution, weekly housekeeping, administrative support, special event planning, ticket sales, pipe organist and bartender. Free shows, popcorn and fountain drinks for volunteers. Contact Brandy Young at 360-419-7129, ext. 101.
