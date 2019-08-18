VOLUNTEER ENGLISH TUTOR: Community Action of Skagit County seeks volunteers to teach English Language Acquisition (ELA) and to tutor students who are studying for their High School Equivalency Exam (GED) one evening per week. No foreign language or teaching experience required. Contact Tracy Montaron: 360-588-5753 or tracym@communityactionskagit.org.
WREATH DESIGNERS: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation is recruiting wreath designers for this year’s Festival of Trees. Contact Wendy: wragusa@skagithospital.org.
SKAGIT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY: The store, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon, offers numerous volunteer opportunities:
n Display merchandise.
n Clean up the store, test appliances.
n Join donation truck drivers to pick up donations and drop off items. Best for strong and reliable workers.
n Assist in the construction of homes from 9 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. All experience levels welcome. Must be 16 years old or over.
skagithabitat.com/volunteer, 360-428-9402 or stop by the store.
ADOPT A YARD: Community Action of Skagit County is looking for volunteers to care for the lawn of a senior and/or disabled client over the summer. Must be over 18 and able to safely operate a lawn mower and weed eater. Contact Diane: 360-416-7585, ext. 1257, or dianer@communityactionskagit.org.
STREET OUTREACH: Community Action of Skagit seeks volunteers to contact people experiencing homelessness who appear to be suffering from substance use disorder. Volunteers will be assessing their needs and connecting them to local services, including distributing Fentanyl or Narcan kits, while also building relationships and trust with clients. Contact Patti: 360-416-7585 or pattib@communityactionskagit.org.
ANACORTES LIBRARY FRIENDSHOP: The library’s bookstore needs volunteers to staff the store two to three hours a week once a month. Training provided. Call Barbara: 360-293-4930 or 360-588-4458.
KITCHEN HELP: Open Door Community Kitchen in Sedro-Woolley seeks volunteers to help cook meals for community members during the last full week of each month. Social hour is at 4 p.m., dinner is from 5 to 6 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 1013 Polte Road. Call Virginia Good: 360-854-5502.
SENIOR AND DISABLED SERVICES: The Senior and Disabled Services Program of Community Action needs volunteers to provide direct services for elderly and disabled adults. Services include housekeeping, shopping, meal preparation, yard work, transportation and more. skagitvolunteercenter.org.
TRAIL WORK: The Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization seeks volunteers to join its trail maintenance work parties on the first and third Saturday of each month until October (Sept. 7 and 21, Oct. 5 and 19). Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.
CHILDREN OF THE VALLEY: Children of the Valley provides a supportive environment for children of low-income families and has volunteer opportunities for Boy Scout helpers, van drivers, reading and homework helpers and snack shoppers. Contact Sofia at volunteercoordinator@covmv.org or 360-982-2399.
HORSE HELPERS: Skagit Animals in Need needs volunteers to help support its mission to rescue horses and other livestock by raising awareness. sainvolunteers@gmail.com.
BARGAINS GALORE THRIFT STORE: Volunteers ages 16 and older are needed at Bargains Galore Thrift Store, 224 Chenoweth St., Mount Vernon. Positions include sorting and pricing hardware/electronics, jewelry and shoes, greeters and dishwashers. Apply at bargainsgalorethrift.org or call 360-424-0908.
FRIENDSHIP HOUSE: The Mount Vernon organization seeks volunteers for the following positions:
n Coffee sellers needed at the Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley Farmers Market for about four to five hours every other week. Information: Jerry Shackette at 360-873-8022 or jerry@skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
n Laundry service hands to unlock and lock the laundry room for guests, maintain an orderly area and help with laundry. Weekly commitment of at least one three-hour shift per week, from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays or weekends. Contact Kadeem Thomas at 360-336-6138 or kadeem@friendshiphouse.org.
n Cleaning, maintenance, dish washing and serving food. Contact Chris Pasquale at 360-336-6138 or chris@skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
YOUTHNET: The organization seeks therapeutic foster parents, traditional foster parents and foster care respite providers. Contact Holland at 360-420-2206.
