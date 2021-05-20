EVERETT — A monster night from DeMarcus Hall-Scriven helped the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team escape with a narrow win Wednesday against Everett on the road.
Hall-Scriven scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Skagit Valley won 81-78.
Hall-Scriven hit four 3-pointers on his way to the game-high total.
Anthony Iglesia and Daniel Santana added 14 points each for the Cardinals. Brycen Dillworth scored 21 for Everett and Devin Smith added 20.
"Great road win for us tonight against a very well-coached and talented Everett team. Both teams competed at a high level and fortunately for us we made a couple big plays late to get the win," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "DeMarcus was really dominant for us late and Anthony and Daniel both had huge plays in the last minute or so for us."
Skagit Valley improved to 9-2 to maintain possession of first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region. Everett is 6-6.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Everett 36,
Skagit Valley 35
MOUNT VERNON — Courtney Perry hit a layup with seven seconds left to give Everett the win.
Everett's Sydney VanNess led all scorers with 14 points. Melissa Frein led Skagit Valley with 11 points and Josie Bocci hit a pair of 3-pointers on her way to nine points. Kailyn Allison added eight.
Skagit Valley fell to 3-8. Cardinals coach Deb Castle said the team is working hard but still finding its way.
"In a regular season we would of just completed our preseason schedule and getting ready for league play. We would just be getting our rotation down and everyone on the same page. But with us missing 28 days of having all 12 girls together, we are behind in finding out our roles and rotations," she said. "We are doing the best we can with defining roles and duties with the situation we have been dealt."
Everett is 4-3.
SOFTBALL
Skagit Valley 10-13, Edmonds 0-10
EDMONDS — The Cardinals sprinted past Edmonds in both games of a doubleheader.
Starting pitcher Savannah Smith scattered four hits over five innings on her way to the shutout in the first game. Catcher Savannah Fitzgerald was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBI, and Rachel Rocero and Colbi Draney each went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Draney went 4-for-5 in the second game with a double, a solo home run and three RBI. Olivia Poulton went 2-for-3 and Reece Dykstra had four RBI.
Natalie Zender added two RBI as the Cardinals improved to 4-10. Edmonds is 8-10.
