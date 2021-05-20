MOUNT VERNON — The Lynden Lions were no match for Mount Vernon on the tennis courts Wednesday afternoon as the Bulldogs came away with the 6-1 victory.
Oscar Gasser turned in a thriller at No. 2 singles, losing the first set before storming back for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-0 victory.
"Oscar turned up the heat in the second set, moving his opponent around the court and coming to net to win the volleys," Bulldogs coach Ellen Gray said.
She said the team is happy to finally be on the court.
"We are all so glad to be outside hitting tennis balls. Everyone is improving so much and having fun," she said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Tigers bounced back for a victory against a county opponent a day after suffering a loss to one.
After Tuesday's loss to Anacortes, the Tigers swept the Cubs.
"It was great to see the team learn from their matches yesterday and make some big strides today and put our game plan into action," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.
Singles winners were Donovan Hendrickson (6-4, 6-4), Cobe Betz (6-0, 6-2), Caleb Cox (6-2, 6-0) and Payston Atkinson (6-5, 7-6(4)).
In doubles, the Tigers got victories from the duos of Gavin Baker and Josh Fox (6-3, 6-2), Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua (6-0, 6-1) and Ian Miller and L.J. DeGloria (6-1, 6-2).
Wallace said Hendrickson performed especially well given his tough opponent in Lazlo Cocheba.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 41,
Squalicum Storm 31
BELLINGHAM — Squalicum led by three at halftime, but the Bulldogs held the Storm to eight points the rest of the way for the road win.
"I'm proud of our guys going on the road and playing a team that has already played a game," Bulldogs coach Roger Valentine said. "Defense was solid."
Liam Johnston scored 12 points and Chase Calvin added 11.
Meridian Trojans 68,
La Conner Braves 29
BELLINGHAM — La Conner trailed 33-20 at halftime and was held to single-digit scoring in every quarter but the first.
"I felt like our boys got better," said La Conner coach Todd Hinderman. "Meridian is a well coached team and we had to adjust and focus on the little things, which we needed."
Joshua Jolly led La Conner in scoring with 10 points — the only Brave in double digits.
"We played hard against a better opponent and as a coach, there's not much more you can ask for," Hinderman said.
The Braves are 1-1.
Lynden Lions 57,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 35
LYNDEN — The Cubs fell to 0-2 with the loss to the top-ranked 2A team in the state.
"They are the top team for a reason," said Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer. "They are the gold standard. They are big, fast and physical and we had to adjust to that."
JJ Cabello led Sedro-Woolley with 12 points while Hayden Birkle finished with 11.
"We were scrappy on defense," Spencer said. "We forced them into 20 turnovers which I am sure they are not happy about. We played hard and moved the ball around."
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Conner Braves 46,
King's Knights 41
SEATTLE — Josie Harper scored 18 points, Ellie Marble had 12 points and seven rebounds and the Braves held on against a tough nonleague opponent.
The Braves trailed by eight points at halftime against a team that had three starters 6-foot or taller; they gave up only 17 points to the Knights in the second half.
"It was a battle, and the girls really stepped it up when they had to. Good teams find a way to get it done, and our girls proved it tonight," Braves coach Scott Novak said.
La Conner upped its record to 2-0.
