ANACORTES
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES:
n Heart Lake Old Growth Hike: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 14. Three-mile hike with 150 feet of elevation, intermediate hike. Meet at the base of Mount Erie on Ray Auld Drive.
n Whistle Lake View Gentle Walk: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. One-mile round trip house with 50 feet of elevation gain. Meet at the Whistle Lake parking lot.
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave., offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. anacortes@daysforgirls.org.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave. 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
n Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop-in.
n Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. Drop-in $16, $140 for 10 classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. By donation.
n Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
n Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels. $15 drop-in, $60 for five classes.
n Tango: 8:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays.
THE DOGS IN THE NIGHTTIME: The Anacortes Sherlock Holmes Society meets at 5 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each Month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
POETRY OPEN MIC: The Anacortes Poetry Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Saturday of the month in the Anacortes Public Library meeting room, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Poets, songwriters, acoustic musicians, storytellers, a capella singers welcome.
BAY VIEW
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
BURLINGTON
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Women welcome. $5 donation.
ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness, 1234 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington:
n Wellness workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
BURLINGTON PUBLIC LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E Washington Ave., Burlington:
n STEAM: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
n STEAM Stories and Exploring: 10 a.m. to noon most Fridays.
CONCRETE
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
LA CONNER
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses available. 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Practices are held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.
n Fiber Fridays: bring any kind of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.
MOUNT VERNON
TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon. 360-856-5669.
MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, offer a variety of classes for music students ages 6-10 ($10) and age 11 to adult ($40-$50). pcmusical.org.
SING IN HARMONY: Join the women of Harmony Northwest Chorus from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Seeking women who like to sing a cappella music. All skill levels welcome. 360-201-5861 or harmonynorthwest.org.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St. The event is nonreligious and nonpolitical that will help develop skills for deescalating conflict and turning it into constructive dialogue. Free. Register: 360-399-06429.
JOB CLUB: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Community Action of Skagit County, 330 Pacific Place. 360-416-7585, ext. 1105, or megank@communityactionskagit.org.
SKAGIT MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Highway 536.
DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY
UPPER SKAGIT LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St. upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939.
n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, East County Resource Center conference room.
n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month.
n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
CENTRAL SKAGIT SEDRO-WOOLLEY LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley:
n Crafternoon: 1-4 p.m. third Fridays.
n Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5-6 p.m. third Wednesdays.
n Books on Tap: 6-8 p.m. first Mondays at Woolley Market.
n Teen Anime Club: 4-5 p.m. Mondays.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Teen Craft: 4-5 p.m. third Wednesdays.
n Pokemon Club: 5-6 p.m. Thursdays.
n Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.
n Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., offers a variety of classes and workshops. RSVP required: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
n Energy 101: Third Thursdays. $15. RSVP required.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
