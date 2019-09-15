ANACORTES
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES:
￼ Sugarloaf Sunset Hike: 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Two-mile round trip hike with 500 feet of elevation gain. Meet at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot.
￼ Cranberry Halloween Family Hike: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. One-mile hike with 75 feet of elevation gain, intermediate. Costumes with sturdy shoes and flashlights are encouraged. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot.
ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave., offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
STU FUCHS UKULELE WORKSHOP: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. The workshop is for all levels of ukulele players who will learn parts of three different songs then play together in an ensemble. Workshop and concert $30 through Sept. 20, $35 after. Concert, $10. Information: Linda Zielinski, zuke.uke@gmail.com or 360-333-1128.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave. 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
￼ Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop-in.
￼ Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. Drop-in $16, $140 for 10 classes.
￼ Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. By donation.
￼ Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
￼ Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels. $15 drop-in, $60 for five classes.
￼ Tango: 8:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays.
ANACORTES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes:
￼ Family Place Play and Learn: 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in October. Register for free: library.cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1910 ext. 3982.
￼ Techwise Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
￼ Book Club: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Discussing “Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston.
BAY VIEW
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
BOW
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking and looking to explore the medium, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials. kris.ekstrand@gmail.com or 360-708-6626.
BURLINGTON
FUNDRAISING WORKSHOP: Washington Nonprofits will host a fundraising workshop presented by Jim Shapiro, co-founder of the Better Fundraising Co., from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave., Burlington. $15-$20.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
￼ Family and Friends with Kids Tree Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Learn to climb up old growth trees at Deception Pass State Park. Transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
￼ Capture Awesome Images with your DSLR Camera Beginners: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Thursday, Nov. 7. Ages 12 and older. $40 per class.
￼ Tree Climbing for the Active Senior: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Seniors ages 55 and older can learn how to climb a tree, or for an additional $80 have a tree elevator set up to pull them to the top of a 200-foot old growth tree. $90.
￼ Success Principles Workshop: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. $15; or 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-22. $45, includes book.
GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Women welcome. $5 donation.
ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness, 1234 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington:
￼ Wellness workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
CONCRETE
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
￼ Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
LA CONNER
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses available. 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Practices are held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
MOUNT VERNON
HOMEBUYERS CLASS: First-time homebuyers are invited to attend a free informational class that covers the process and how to secure financing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Keller Williams Realty, 425 Commercial St., Suite 200, Mount Vernon.
BABYSITTING CLASS: For ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. $50. Register: 360-336-6215.
TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon. 360-856-5669.
SING IN HARMONY: Join the women of Harmony Northwest Chorus from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Seeking women who like to sing a cappella music. All skill levels welcome. 360-201-5861 or harmonynorthwest.org.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Mossman, 360-336-3682.
EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St. The event is nonreligious and nonpolitical that will help develop skills for deescalating conflict and turning it into constructive dialogue. Free. Register: 360-399-06429.
JOB CLUB: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Community Action of Skagit County, 330 Pacific Place. 360-416-7585, ext. 1105, or megank@communityactionskagit.org.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.
n Bat’s Incredible!: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Learn about the role of bat’s in the regional ecosystem.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY
UPPER SKAGIT LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St. upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939.
n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, East County Resource Center conference room.
n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month.
n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., offers a variety of classes and workshops. RSVP required: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
n Energy 101: Third Thursdays. $15. RSVP required.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
