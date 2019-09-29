ANACORTES
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES:
n Sugarloaf Sunset Hike: 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Two-mile round trip hike with 500 feet of elevation gain. Meet at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot.
n Cranberry Halloween Family Hike: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. One-mile hike with 75 feet of elevation gain, intermediate. Costumes with sturdy shoes and flashlights are encouraged. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot.
STU FUCHS UKULELE WORKSHOP: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. The workshop is for all levels of ukulele players who will learn parts of three songs then play together in an ensemble. Workshop and concert, $35. Concert, $10. Information: Linda Zielinski, zuke.uke@gmail.com or 360-333-1128.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave. 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10 or chocolate.
n Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop-in.
n Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. Drop-in $16, $140 for 10 classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. By donation.
n Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
n Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels. $15 drop-in, $60 for five classes.
n Tango: 8:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays.
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each Month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
ANACORTES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes:
n Family Place Play and Learn: 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in October. Register for free: library.cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1910 ext. 3982.
n Techwise Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
BOW
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking and looking to explore the medium, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials. kris.ekstrand@gmail.com or 360-708-6626.
BURLINGTON
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n Family and Friends with Kids Tree Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Learn to climb up old growth trees at Deception Pass State Park. Transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
n Tree Climbing for the Active Senior: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Seniors ages 55 and older can learn how to climb a tree, or for an additional $80 have a tree elevator set up to pull them to the top of a 200-foot old growth tree. $90.
n Success Principles Workshop: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-22. $45, includes book.
CONCRETE
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
MOUNT VERNON
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Mossman, 360-336-3682.
SKAGIT MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Highway 536.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., offers a variety of classes and workshops. RSVP required: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
n Energy 101: Third Thursdays. $15. RSVP required.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
