ANACORTES

DAYS FOR GIRLS SEW DAY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of every month, beginning March 13, at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. Days for Girls has empowered over 1.5 million women and girls in over 141 countries by providing sustainable feminine hygiene products, health education and income-generating opportunities. Free. anacortes@daysforgirls.org or daysforgirls.org.

ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave. 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:

n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10 or chocolate.

n Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels. $15 drop-in, $60 for five classes.

ANACORTES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes:

n Techwise Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.

n Workshop: Bullet Journal: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

n Teen Writing Group: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4 and 18.

n Teen Advisory Group: 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 11 and 25.

n Librarian Coffee Hour: 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

n Elementary School Book Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

n Book Club: 7 p.m. Monday, March 23. Discussing “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher: The Epic Life and Immortal Photographs of Edward Curtis.”

BURLINGTON

MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP: As part of the National Initiative to Increase Mental Health Literacy, a mental health first aid training workshop for caregivers to older adults will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Hill Side Room at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington St. The course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with support and resources. Preregistration required. More information at mhfaz81@yahoo.com. $30 individual, $40 couple.

GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Women welcome. $5 donation.

CAMANO ISLAND

BARN FIRE SAFETY: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 E Camano Drive, Camano Island. Sign up at snocd.org.

CONCRETE

WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.

n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.

n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.

n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.

n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

MOUNT VERNON

TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon. 360-856-5669.

MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, offer a variety of classes for music students ages 6-10 ($10) and age 11 to adult ($40-$50). pcmusical.org.

SING IN HARMONY: Join the women of Harmony Northwest Chorus from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Seeking women who like to sing a cappella music. All skill levels welcome. 360-201-5861 or harmonynorthwest.org.

BEGINNING CLOGGING CLASS: Two free lessons, $3 each lesson thereafter, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, The Cloggin’ Place, 14641 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. Bev (360-424-9675) or bevruuth@gmail.com, cloggingdanceclassmountvernonwa.com.

SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.

SEDRO-WOOLLEY

UPPER SKAGIT LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St. upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939.

n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, East County Resource Center conference room.

n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month.

n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

CENTRAL SKAGIT SEDRO-WOOLLEY LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley:

n Crafternoon: 1-4 p.m. third Fridays.

n Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5-6 p.m. third Wednesdays.

n Books on Tap: 6-8 p.m. first Mondays at Woolley Market.

n Teen Anime Club: 4-5 p.m. Mondays.

n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Teen Craft: 4-5 p.m. third Wednesdays.

n Pokemon Club: 5-6 p.m. Thursdays.

n Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.

n Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.

360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org

FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.

