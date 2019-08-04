Anacortes

ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave., offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.

DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. anacortes@daysforgirls.org.

ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave. 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:

n Soft Place to Land: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6. A monthly women’s group to listen, share, support, laugh and cry. $10 or chocolate.

n Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop-in.

n Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. Drop-in $16, $140 for 10 classes.

n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. By donation.

n Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.

n Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels. $15 drop-in, $60 for five classes.

n Tango: 8:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays.

THE DOGS IN THE NIGHTTIME: The Anacortes Sherlock Holmes Society meets at 5 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.

SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each Month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.

POETRY OPEN MIC: The Anacortes Poetry Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Saturday of the month in the Anacortes Public Library meeting room, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Poets, songwriters, acoustic musicians, storytellers, a capella singers welcome.

Burlington

ANTIQUE BIRD CARVING CLASS: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7-21, through Burlington Parks and Recreation Department. $40, ages 14 and older. Sign up: 360-755-9649.

RECREATION WITHOUT BORDERS: Join a variety of day-trip experiences that take Skagit County residents to different parts of the region. Pick-ups are at Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99 North Road, Burlington. recreationwithoutborders.com.

GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Women are welcome. $5 donation.

GRIEF WORKSHOP: Skagit Widowed Support Services will host a free six-week grief workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 8, at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Register or learn more by contacting Robin: 360-333-9973 or tamacn4@mac.com.

La Conner

SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Practices are held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.

Fiber Fridays: bring any kind of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.

Mount Vernon

TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon. 360-856-5669.

SING IN HARMONY: Join the women of Harmony Northwest Chorus from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Seeking women who like to sing a cappella music. All skill levels welcome. 360-201-5861 or harmonynorthwest.org.

GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 12636 Chilberg Road, Mount Vernon. Online courses available. 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.

SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.

SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.

THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. 360-424-5696.

JOB CLUB: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Community Action of Skagit County, 330 Pacific Place. 360-416-7585, ext. 1105, or megank@communityactionskagit.org.

SKAGIT MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Highway 536.

AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.

n Eggplant 101: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. $15.

Sedro-Woolley

UPPER SKAGIT LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St. upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939.

n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, East County Resource Center conference room.

n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month.

n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

CENTRAL SKAGIT SEDRO-WOOLLEY LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley:

n Adult Book Club, 5 p.m. fourth Tuesday.

n Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5 p.m. first Tuesday and 5 p.m. third Wednesday.

n English Conversation Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

n Citizenship classes: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

n Crochet Club: 5 to 6 p.m. first Monday.

n Teen Book Club at Sedro-Woolley High School: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. first Monday.

n Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays.

n Teen Advisory Council of Students: 3 to 4 p.m. fourth Wednesday.

n Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.

n Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

n Kids’ Garden Club: 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Pokemon Club: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays.

360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org

HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., offers a variety of classes and workshops. RSVP required: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.

n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.

n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.

n Energy 101: Third Thursdays. $15. RSVP required.

FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.

— Submit workshop information two weeks or more in advance through the Event Calendar at goskagit.com or to people@skagitpublishing.com. 360-416-2138.

