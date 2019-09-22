ANACORTES
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES:
￼ Sugarloaf Sunset Hike: 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Two-mile round trip hike with 500 feet of elevation gain. Meet at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot.
￼ Cranberry Halloween Family Hike: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. One-mile hike with 75 feet of elevation gain, intermediate. Costumes with sturdy shoes and flashlights are encouraged. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot.
STU FUCHS UKULELE WORKSHOP: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. The workshop is for all levels of ukulele players who will learn parts of three songs then play together in an ensemble. Workshop and concert, $35. Concert, $10. Information: Linda Zielinski, zuke.uke@gmail.com or 360-333-1128.
ANACORTES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes:
￼ Family Place Play and Learn: 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in October. Register for free: library.cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1910 ext. 3982.
￼ Book Club: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Discussing “Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston.
BOW
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking and looking to explore the medium, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials. kris.ekstrand@gmail.com or 360-708-6626.
BURLINGTON
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
￼ Family and Friends with Kids Tree Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Learn to climb up old growth trees at Deception Pass State Park. Transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
￼ Capture Awesome Images with your DSLR Camera Beginners: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Thursday, Nov. 7. Ages 12 and older. $40 per class.
￼ Tree Climbing for the Active Senior: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Seniors ages 55 and older can learn how to climb a tree, or for an additional $80 have a tree elevator set up to pull them to the top of a 200-foot old growth tree. $90.
￼ Success Principles Workshop: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. $15; or 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-22. $45, includes book.
CONCRETE
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
￼ Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
￼ Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
￼ PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
￼ A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
￼ Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
￼ Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
MOUNT VERNON
HOMEBUYERS CLASS: First-time homebuyers are invited to attend a free informational class that covers the process and how to secure financing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Keller Williams Realty, 425 Commercial St., Suite 200, Mount Vernon.
BABYSITTING CLASS: For ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. $50. Register: 360-336-6215.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.
￼ Bat’s Incredible!: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Learn about the role of bat’s in the regional ecosystem.
STANWOOD
CAMANO WALK IN THE WOODS TOUR: Explore Camano by boot and bus from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. RSVP: 360-678-9536 or travel@islandtransit.org.
— Submit workshop information two weeks or more in advance through the Event Calendar at goskagit.com or to people@skagitpublishing.com. 360-416-2138.
