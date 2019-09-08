ANACORTES
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES:
n Sugarloaf Sunset Hike: 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Two-mile round trip hike with 500 feet of elevation gain. Meet at the Ray Auld Drive parking lot.
n Cranberry Halloween Family Hike: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. One-mile hike with 75 feet of elevation gain, intermediate. Costumes with sturdy shoes and flashlights are encouraged. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot.
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave., offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. anacortes@daysforgirls.org.
ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave. 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:
n Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop-in.
n Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. Drop-in $16, $140 for 10 classes.
n Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. By donation.
n Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.
n Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels. $15 drop-in, $60 for five classes.
n Tango: 8:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays.
POETRY OPEN MIC: The Anacortes Poetry Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Saturday of the month in the Anacortes Public Library meeting room, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Poets, songwriters, acoustic musicians, storytellers, a capella singers welcome.
ANACORTES PUBLIC LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes:
n Librarian Coffee Hour: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
n Teen Advisory Group: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
n Family Place Play and Learn: 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays in October. Register for free: library.cityofanacortes.org or 360-293-1910 ext. 3982.
n Techwise Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
n Book Club: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. Discussing “Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston.
BAY VIEW
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
BOW
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking and looking to explore the medium, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials. kris.ekstrand@gmail.com or 360-708-6626.
BURLINGTON
PARKS AND RECREATION: Burlington Parks and Recreation hosts a variety of one-day and multiple day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n Family and Friends with Kids Tree Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Learn to climb up old growth trees at Deception Pass State Park. Transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
n Under the Sea: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Explore the wonders of the deep blue sea. Ages 6-12. $42.
n Capture Awesome Images with your DSLR Camera-Beginners: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 and Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Sept. 24. Ages 12 and older. $40 per class.
n Flag Football: Saturdays from Sept. 14-Nov. 2. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 to 7 and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 8 to 11.
n Fun with Art: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. For ages 6-12. $42.
n Tree Climbing for the Active Senior: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 19. Seniors ages 55 and older can learn how to climb a tree, or for an additional $80 have a tree elevator set up to pull them to the top of a 200 foot old growth tree. $90.
n Success Principles Workshop: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. $15. Or 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 8-22. $45, includes book.
RECREATION WITHOUT BORDERS: Join a variety of day-trip experiences that take Skagit County residents to different parts of the region. Pick-ups are at Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99 North Road, Burlington. recreationwithoutborders.com.
EFFECTIVE EVALUATIONS TOASTMASTERS: Bruce Meaker, a District 2 evaluation champion in 2007 and 2010 with over 30 years experience in Toastmasters, will present a workshop at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Washington Federal community room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Free.
MOUNT VERNON
HOMEBUYERS CLASS: First-time homebuyers are invited to attend a free informational class that covers the process and how to secure financing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Keller Williams Realty, 425 Commercial St., Suite 200, Mount Vernon.
PUPPY BOOT CAMP: For puppies 12 weeks to eight months, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 16, Hillcrest Park. $99. Register: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation, 360-336-6215.
BABYSITTING CLASS: For ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. $50. Register: 360-336-6215.
TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon. 360-856-5669.
MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, offer a variety of classes for music students ages 6-10 ($10) and age 11 to adult ($40-$50). pcmusical.org.
SING IN HARMONY: Join the women of Harmony Northwest Chorus from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Seeking women who like to sing a cappella music. All skill levels welcome. 360-201-5861 or harmonynorthwest.org.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 12636 Chilberg Road, Mount Vernon. Online courses available. 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Mossman, 360-336-3682.
EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St. The event is nonreligious and nonpolitical that will help develop skills for deescalating conflict and turning it into constructive dialogue. Free. Register: 360-399-06429.
JOB CLUB: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Community Action of Skagit County, 330 Pacific Place. 360-416-7585, ext. 1105, or megank@communityactionskagit.org.
SKAGIT MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: 7 p.m. first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Highway 536.
DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.
HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops at Co-op room 309, 202 S. First St. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Workshops are free unless otherwise stated.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.
n Bat’s Incredible!: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. Learn about the role of bat’s in the regional ecosystem.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY
UPPER SKAGIT LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at the Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St. upperskagit.lib.wa.us or 360-853-7939.
n Knit and Crochet with Sylvia: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, East County Resource Center conference room.
n Drop-in Computer Tutoring: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month.
n Storytime: 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
HEALTH & WELLNESS: The Center of Holistic Wellness, 609 Murdock St., offers a variety of classes and workshops. RSVP required: 360-420-2630 or sedrowoolleyholisticwellness.wordpress.com.
n Yoga: 9 a.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. $10.
n Qigong: 11 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. $5.
n Energy 101: Third Thursdays. $15. RSVP required.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
— Submit workshop information two weeks or more in advance through the Event Calendar at goskagit.com or to people@skagitpublishing.com. 360-416-2138.
