ANACORTES CENTER FOR HAPPINESS: 619 Commercial Ave. 360-464-2229 or anacortescenterforhappiness.org. Next up:

￼ Yoga with Liz: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays. $60 for five classes, $25 couples, $15 drop-in.

￼ Gentle Flow Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Mondays. Drop-in $16, $140 for 10 classes.

￼ Meditation Monday: 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays. By donation.

￼ Anausara Yoga Back to Basics: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Beginner level. $15.

￼ Hatha Yoga: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. All levels. $15 drop-in, $60 for five classes.

￼ Tango: 8:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays.

POETRY OPEN MIC: The Anacortes Poetry Group meets at 7 p.m. the second Saturday of the month in the Anacortes Public Library meeting room, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Poets, songwriters, acoustic musicians, storytellers, a capella singers welcome.

Bay View

FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.

Burlington

RECREATION WITHOUT BORDERS: Join a variety of day-trip experiences that take Skagit County residents to different parts of the region. Pick-ups are at Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99 North Road, Burlington. recreationwithoutborders.com.

GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Women are welcome. $5 donation.

ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness, 1234 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington:

￼ Wellness workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

GRIEF WORKSHOP: Skagit Widowed Support Services will host a free six-week grief workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6 to Oct. 8, at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Register or learn more by contacting Robin: 360-333-9973 or tamacn4@mac.com.

Camano Island

STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.

La Conner

SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Practices are held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.

￼ Fiber Fridays: bring any kind of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.

Mount Vernon

TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, 204 W. Montgomery St., Mount Vernon. 360-856-5669.

SING IN HARMONY: Join the women of Harmony Northwest Chorus from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Monday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Seeking women who like to sing a cappella music. All skill levels welcome. 360-201-5861 or harmonynorthwest.org.

GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 12636 Chilberg Road, Mount Vernon. Online courses available. 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.

SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.

SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.

THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. 360-424-5696.

JOB CLUB: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Community Action of Skagit County, 330 Pacific Place. 360-416-7585, ext. 1105, or megank@communityactionskagit.org.

DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.

HEALTHY LIVING: The Skagit Valley Food Co-Op offers a variety of classes and workshops at Co-op room 309, 202 S. First St. Preregistration appreciated: 360-336-5087, ext. 136, or skagitfoodcoop.com. Workshops are free unless otherwise stated.

AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.

￼ Eggplant 101: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. $15.

Sedro-Woolley

CENTRAL SKAGIT SEDRO-WOOLLEY LIBRARY: Workshops and events are held at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley

￼ Adult Book Club, 5 p.m. fourth Tuesday.

￼ Woolley Writers Group (adults): 5 p.m. first Tuesday and 5 p.m. third Wednesday.

￼ English Conversation Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

￼ Citizenship classes: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

￼ Crochet Club: 5 to 6 p.m. first Monday.

￼ Teen Book Club at Sedro-Woolley High School: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. first Monday.

n Teen Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays.

n Teen Advisory Council of Students: 3 to 4 p.m. fourth Wednesday.

n Preschool Storytime: 11:15 a.m. Mondays.

n Baby & Me: 1 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

n Kids’ Garden Club: 5 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Pokemon Club: 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays.

360-755-3985 or centralskagitlibrary.org

FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.

Stanwood

A GUILDED GALLERY: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. aguildedgallery.com. Prices include all classes in a series.

STANWOOD LIBRARY: The Stanwood Library offers a variety of free programs. 9701 271st St. NW:

n Preschool Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

n Family STEAM Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays.

n Baby & Me Storytime: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays.

n Explore Summer Kick-Off: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. For information or to register: 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.

