Youth Sports Franchise Has Another Record-Setting Year
SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyhawks Sports Academy, powered by Stack Sports, the nation's leading youth sports camp franchise continued to experience massive growth due to burgeoning enrollment numbers in its sports programs and increased unit sales in 2022.
Known best for their skill-based camps, after-school programs, classes, and sports leagues for kids from 18-months old to age 14, Skyhawks credits its growth in 2022 to increasing consumer demand with a 20 percent increase in enrollment from the previous year.
Additionally, Skyhawks opened 18 new units in 2022 with expansion of the brand in St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri; Palm Beach County and Broward County, Florida; as well as Austin, Texas. Skyhawks currently has 20 active discussions with interested franchise prospects and anticipates six new agreements in the first quarter of 2023.
"With more than 140,000 enrollments in 2022, Skyhawks continued to experience year-over-year growth because of our efforts to strengthen our infrastructure," says Skyhawks President and COO Jason Frazier. "We have increased our training and support protocols which assists our franchise owners who are adding multi-unit territories. We focus on our deliverables, ensuring that our camps are providing the best possible instruction to the children enrolled. We are intentional in maintaining high standards in keeping with our goal to deliver a fun, and skill-based sports experience for kids."
Skyhawks Sports Academy has rebounded well after the initial interruptions in indoor sports in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Frazier said the explosive growth reflects the continued need for their services.
"We are thrilled that families around the country have enthusiastically returned to Skyhawks in epic numbers over the last two years. To me that speaks volumes about the high brand standards we have set and remaining true to our mission of teaching life skills through sports. Parents appreciate that and it shows."
Skyhawks remains a stand-out in the franchise industry, earning prestigious rankings in Entrepreneur among which include:
- No. 147 franchise overall
- No. 1 in Children's Fitness
- No. 12 in franchises for less than $50,000
- No. 36 in home-based franchises
- No. 91 fastest-growing worldwide
It also received accolades from Franchise Business Review in the following categories:
- Best Franchise Culture
- Most Innovative Franchises
About Skyhawks Sports Academy
Over the past 40 years, Skyhawks and SuperTots programs have welcomed over 2 million children in 27 states, teaching life lessons through sports and instilling a life-long passion for athletics and a healthy lifestyle. Kids 2 to 14 years of age can participate in 11 different sports across a variety of programs including traditional summer camps, leagues, after-school programs, STEM Sports®, and classes. Skyhawks also offers independent franchise ownership opportunities for both brands in North America and overseas. For more information, please visit Skyhawks.com.
About Stack Sports
With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com.
