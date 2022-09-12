TerraStream Enables Xplore to Get Data to Market Faster

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a Kitchener-based space technology startup, and Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced they have signed a partnership agreement. The partnership will accelerate Xplore's commercial data distribution strategy and expand the diversity of accessible sensor data for the remote sensing market and new applications.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.