ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SlumberPod, the first-ever portable, privacy blackout sleep pod for babies and toddlers created by a mother-daughter duo, today announced the release of the newest version of the product, the SlumberPod 3.0. Made from the same breathable, stretchy fabric with all the great benefits of the original US-patented SlumberPod, SlumberPod 3.0 satisfies consumer demand with several upgraded features:
Additional ventilation panel at the back of the canopy for increased airflow, though previous versions of SlumberPod still pass all mandatory juvenile product safety testing.
Updated pouch designed to keep a baby monitor in a perfect visual position.
A larger carrier to fit all SlumberPod travel essentials in one bag and help protect both the SlumberPod and SlumberPod Fan from damage.
Additional fan pouch at the top of the pod, allowing for more direct airflow when used in combination with the SlumberPod Fan. The original (lower) fan pouch can still be used with a fan, or it makes a great location for a sound machine.
Updated, hassle-free pouches with flaps instead of zippers.
"With a goal of offering an affordable, premium-quality product that helps everyone in the family sleep better, we are confident that SlumberPod 3.0 will offer an even better room-sharing experience for parents with little ones," said Katy Mallory, Co-Founder and CEO of SlumberPod. "At SlumberPod, we are firm believers that the best product ideas come from solving problems, and we look forward to solving this age-old sleep issue for families across the country with this product and future innovations in our pipeline."
Katy Mallory and her mother, Lou Childs, came up with the idea for SlumberPod during a family holiday trip gone sleepless in 2014. In 2020, the brand was featured on ABC's Shark Tank, the multi-Emmy® Award-winning show where entrepreneurs have their business ideas evaluated by an expert panel of self-made millionaire and billionaire business moguls to compete for the chance to secure real-life investment deals. Two years, nearly 200,000 units sold and two upgrades later, SlumberPod is on a path of achieving game-changing growth.
With its bottomless, slip-over design and dark yet breathable material, SlumberPod offers an innovative solution to getting a good night's sleep while sharing a room with a baby or toddler, by providing the baby a dark and private place to sleep. The release of SlumberPod 3.0 will allow parents who want even more features to help create an ideal sleep environment for all even in bright or distracting conditions, at home or while traveling.
SlumberPod 3.0 is available for $179.99 on the SlumberPod website. It is also available in a combo with the SlumberPod Fan for $199.99. Retailers carrying SlumberPod will begin selling the new design on or around October 13. For more information about the SlumberPod 3.0 features and benefits, visit http://www.slumberpod.com.
About SlumberPod
Created by mother-daughter team Katy Mallory and Lou Childs, SlumberPod is a patented, quick-assembly privacy pod that is nearly blackout dark inside and helps babies and toddlers get a good night's sleep — especially important when traveling and sharing a room with others. Compatible with standard playards, mini-cribs and select toddler cots/inflatable mattresses, SlumberPod gives families years of use. The brand has built a cult-following with thousands of 5-star SlumberPod reviews, is recommended by more than 200 pediatric sleep consultants worldwide and has been chosen for several design and innovation awards, including a Mom's Choice Award®. For more about SlumberPod and their inventors' story, visit http://www.slumberpod.com.
