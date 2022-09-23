SmarTek21 (PRNewsfoto/SmarTek21)

 By SmarTek21, AI INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES PTY LTD

JOHANNESBURG and SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US West Coast Headquartered SmarTek21, a global leader in AI-enabled solutions, today announced that it has joined forces with Regional Partners AI Intelligent Technologies of South Africa to lead the healthcare, telecommunications, and education transformation across the continent.

