SEATTLE — Mallex Smith should’ve probably walked, but he’ll take a walkoff single instead.
Smith punched a 3-2 fastball from Jose Cisneros up the middle to score Kyle Seager and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners have won three games in a row, something they haven’t done since June 19-21.
In a season that’s been filled with far more inconsistency and struggles than reasonably expected, left-hander Yusei Kikuchi delivered a solid performance.
Kikuchi pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts, but he didn’t figure in the outcome since his team couldn’t push across a run. He didn’t dominate, but he was effective, making pitches and working around seemingly constant traffic.
The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Kikuchi, as he’s done often this season, made a mistake while up in the count. A 1-2 curveball that was supposed be buried in the dirt, spun over the middle of the plate. Brandon Dixon took full advantage of the gift, redirecting it off the electronic scoreboard behind the left-field wall for a solo homer.
Kikuchi’s second run allowed came an inning later when one-time Mariners catcher prospect John Hicks stayed on a first-pitch fastball and sent it over the wall in right field for a leadoff homer.
Kikuchi didn’t allow a run for the remainder of his outing. But it wasn’t without traffic on the bases. He escaped the fifth inning with some help from his defense. After allowing back-to-back singles to start the frame, Hicks hit a hard sinking liner to center that Smith gloved at his shoelaces. Jeimer Candelario broke for third on contact thinking Smith had no play. Instead, Kikuchi got a double play that helped him post a scoreless frame.
Down 2-0 and doing nothing but making outs against Tigers starter Daniel Norris, the Mariners finally broke though in the seventh inning. Daniel Vogelbach doubled into deep right-center and Tom Murphy followed with a line drive over the wall in left, just out of the reach of a leaping Niko Goodrum. In an earlier at-bat in the second inning, Murphy led off the inning with a double only to stand on second and watch Kyle Seager, Austin Nola and Kristopher Negron strike out.
He didn’t do the same, taking a lunging swing at a 2-2 slider and muscling it over the wall for his 10th homer of the season. The duo of Murphy and Omar Narvaez have combined for 26 homers this season.
Seattle tried desperately to force the go-ahead run across, loading the bases against reliever Buck Farmer with two outs. But J.P. Crawford’s liner off lefty specialist Nick Ramirez was run down in right-center.
