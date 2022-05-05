Smitten Tips Joins Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight, Focused on Supporting 100 Diverse Small Businesses Throughout the U.S. in 2022
VANCOUVER, Wash., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smitten Tips has been selected for Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight, an initiative to strengthen diverse small businesses through increased exposure and various other pro bono in-kind services. The program, which launched in 2020 and is now in its third year, builds on Qurate Retail Group's longstanding foundation of supporting small businesses and reflects the company's commitment to increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups.
Qurate Retail Group, a eCommerce leader that includes QVC, HSN, Zulily and several other brands, is using its production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to help Smitten Tips share its story with millions of consumers nationwide. Smitten Tips' story began appearing on QVC's and HSN's websites and social pages in May 2022, and the company will be highlighted on air on May 9th, 2022 at 1:00pm and 7:00pm ET on QVC and at 2:55pm and 8:55pm ET on HSN.
In addition, Smitten Tips will debut its products through online retailer Zulily for the first time. In celebration of each featured heritage and recognition month, Zulily will be curating a shoppable event that includes products from qualifying Small Business Spotlight businesses. You can shop this month's featured event, in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month here through May 31st.
Smitten Tips can also tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on a business issue through a virtual mentoring initiative.
"Smitten Tips is very excited to participate in the Qurate Retail Group Small Business Spotlight program and hopes our brand story will help inspire others to pursue their own goals and find joy," said Peyton Le, Founder, Smitten Tips.
Smitten Tips was launched during the pandemic to give women everywhere the exciting opportunity to achieve salon-quality nails at home. Peyton Le, founder, and designer grew up in a Vietnamese home, which meant success was limited to four career paths. She spent years pleasing others when it finally caught up to her. Living in someone else's definition of success took a toll on her body and mind. By staying true to herself she broke cultural norms and pursued a career in art to find happiness. The Smitten brand currently consists of Semi-Cured Gel Nail Polish Strips that are self-adhesive. Upon application, these can be trimmed to size and cured under a UV lamp to ensure staying power.
"Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight shares the extraordinary stories of diverse entrepreneurs as they inspire and support their customers and communities," said Suzanne Quigley, Director of Global Corporate Responsibility at Qurate Retail Group. "We're proud to be part of their success by introducing these small businesses to our national audiences across our retail platforms."
The current chapter of the Small Business Spotlight runs through May and highlights AAPI-owned businesses in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Throughout 2022, QVC US, HSN, and Zulily will also be promoting selected small businesses during Black History Month (which took place in February), Women's History Month (took place in March), National Military Appreciation Month (also in May), Pride Month (in June), National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15), and National Disability Employment Awareness Month (in October).
For additional information on Smitten Tips, contact Peyton Le at 727-755-4087 or visit http://www.smittentips.com. To learn more about Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight, search 'Spotlight' on QVC.com and HSN.com. To shop this month's featured event on Zulily, click here.
Applications for the program are open on a rolling basis throughout 2022. More details on eligibility and criteria, as well as the application link through RangeMe (a leading product discovery and sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers), are available at https://www.rangeme.com/quratesmallbusinessspotlight.
About Smitten Tips
Smitten is all about bringing joy right to your fingertips. Literally!
Our Semi-cured Nail Polish Strips are hand-painted with much love, one at a time, in a cute little home studio. They come in an assortment of chic and colorful designs to instantly brighten your day! Because they are semi-cured, when applied, the nail strips dry your nails, making it a fun activity to indulge in, even on the busiest of days.
Each Smitten Nail Strip set is created with real nail polish to give you salon-quality nails at home. They also come with all the frills including a base coat, protective topcoat, and hydrating remover, to save you the time and hassle and give you all that you need to get a 'funtastic' home manicure in just a few minutes. They perfectly hug curves to give them a lovely finish.
With Smitten Nail Strips, we hope you are ready to be smitten by yourself, all over again and share your light confidently with everyone you meet.
About Qurate Retail GroupSM
Qurate Retail Group comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce (eCommerce), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has 26,400 team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit http://www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.
Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.
Media Contact
Smitten Tips, Smitten Tips, +1 7277554087, hello@smittentips.com
SOURCE Smitten Tips
