Renting a kit gives gardeners the benefits of pollination without having to do annual maintenance work.

 By Rent Mason Bees

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows what a honeybee is, but do you know what a solitary bee is? Did you know 90% of bees are SOLITARY? Solitary bees are gaining popularity with backyard gardeners because of how easy they are to care for because they don't sting and are incredible pollinators. Solitary means each female lays all her own eggs, forages for her own food and makes a nesting chamber for each baby. They do not have a hive or make honey and they have no queen to protect, which makes them friendly and non-aggressive.

