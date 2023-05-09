Following a magical 2022 debut, that mesmerized a crowd of more than 1,800 attendees, SONGS OF BLACK FOLK returns to Seattle to take the stage at the Paramount Theatre on June 18th at 7:00 PM.

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned performers and presenters will share a music tradition that began on the African continent, was transported to the Americas via slave ships, and took root in the daily sufferings of an enslaved Black people who chose to survive and fought to be free. The audience will be shown how Black musical culture has functioned as both a tool of resistance and as a powerful source of hope for a Black people who have endured four centuries of white supremacy and its relentless assault on Black lives. The concert features the rise of the Negro Spirituals and demonstrates how they have evolved into other Black musical genres including, blues, Gospel, jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, and even spoken word. "The intent of SBF is to use music to connect the African American struggle for freedom, justice, dignity, and happiness with the struggles of other Americans who have had to fight their way from the margins of American society into the mainstream," shares Reverend Dr. Leslie D. Braxton, Executive Director, Visionary and Founder, Songs of Black Folk. "SBF is a world-class fine arts production that features African-American talent, and is presented to the Pacific Northwest audience.


