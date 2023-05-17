Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty)

Sotheby's International Realty logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sotheby's International Realty) (PRNewsfoto/Sotheby's International Realty)

 By Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Greene Realty Group, one of Thurston County, Washington's top real estate brokerages1, has joined the network and will now operate as Olympic Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in the state of Washington and its 16th office in the state.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.