SEATTLE (AP) — The MLS Cup final will be played before one of the largest crowds in league history.
The Seattle Sounders announced Friday that the Nov. 10 final at CenturyLink Field against Toronto FC is sold out with more than 69,000 fans expected. The team had sold more than 50,000 tickets to season-ticket holders through a presale before tickets went on sale to the public Friday.
Atlanta United has rewritten MLS attendance records since joining the league and drew 73,019 for last year’s MLS Cup final against Portland. The largest crowd for a game in Seattle came in 2013 when 67,385 were in attendance for a rivalry match between Seattle and Portland.
This will be the third final between Seattle and Toronto, with the first two played in Toronto and both teams winning one.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n SEATTLE — Washington guard Quade Green will be eligible immediately after his waiver was granted by the NCAA.
Green, who started his career at Kentucky, transferred to Washington last January and sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. He was seeking to become eligible for the start of this season rather than missing the first month.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway.
Beltrán received a three-year contract that includes a club option for 2023. The Mets announced the move Friday.
A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11.
GOLF
n SHANGHAI — Matt Fitzpatrick turned a muff into an unlikely par, closed with two straight birdies for a 5-under 67 and took a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the weekend of the HSBC Champions.
n SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Brendon Todd birdied his last four holes Friday for an 8-under 63 and a share of the lead with Harry Higgs and Scottie Scheffler after the second round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship.
n THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Miguel Angel Jiménez birdied the final two holes Friday for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead in the Invesco QQQ Championship, the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
n TAIPEI, Taiwan — Mi Jung Hur shot a second consecutive 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA Swinging Skirts.
FOOTBALL
n ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos placed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve Friday and promoted rookie QB Brett Rypien from their practice squad to back up new starter Brandon Allen.
n ASHBURN, Va. — Dwayne Haskins will make his first NFL start for the Washington Redskins on Sunday when they visit the Buffalo Bills.
Interim coach Bill Callahan named Haskins his starting quarterback Friday because regular starter Case Keenum is still in concussion protocol.
n CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is seeking another opinion on his injured left foot.
Newton has missed Carolina’s last five games and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, as expected.
n KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable against the Minnesota Vikings, raising the possibility the league MVP could return after missing just one game to a dislocated kneecap.
n GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was cited a month ago for possessing marijuana or synthetic marijuana, as well as speeding.
AUTO RACING
n LAS VEGAS — Brittany Force made the fastest run in NHRA Top Fuel history Friday at 338.17 mph at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, topping the first two rounds of qualifying at the Dodge NHRA Nationals.
Force finished in 3.659 seconds break set the track time record. She’s chasing her ninth No. 1 qualifier of the year and 19th overall.
