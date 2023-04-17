Informed by Americans' concerns about early signs of normal age-related memory decline, Souvenaid brings a scientific approach to support memory function through nutrition

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Souvenaid, the first and only memory supplement specifically designed to support memory function through a specialized blend of nutrients that help strengthen synapses, was introduced to the U.S. market today by Nutricia.  During normal aging, memory decline is linked to changes in the brain and the functioning of synapses – the brain connections that make it possible to create and recall memories.  One daily four-ounce serving of Souvenaid powers synapses with the right nutrients at the right levels, using its proprietary formula Fortasyn Connect™, which cannot be found in any other memory supplement. Fortasyn Connect is a well-researched blend of key nutrients that are understood to help support synapses in the brain. This combination and concentration of each nutrient is nearly impossible to get from typical diet alone.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.