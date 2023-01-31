The partnership will serve the rapidly growing Earth-Observation (EO) market for real-time, high-capacity, direct-to-cloud data transfer.

TOKYO, Japan and DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyloom and Space Compass (a joint venture between NTT and SKY Perfect JSAT) today announced that the companies finalized their partnership, including the launch of SkyCompass-1, their first geostationary-based (GEO) optical data relay node over Asia-Pacific by Q4 2024. The team's cutting-edge communication and networking systems will serve the rapidly growing Earth-Observation (EO) market for real-time, high-capacity, direct-to-cloud data transfer. SkyCompass-1 represents the first step in their partnership and the companies look forward to expanding their GEO constellation to provide additional capacity and global coverage over the next few years. The companies' teams have already been engaged by potential customers and expect to begin selling capacity in the first half of 2023.


