Faster, safer, and cozier heaters,To create warm, safe and cozy memories for your family life during cold days.

Faster, safer, and cozier heaters,To create warm, safe and cozy memories for your family life during cold days.

 By HUNAN SHEFFIELD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRMATE, a global brand specializing in air quality enhancement home appliances, is launched three heating products into the US market, the Electric Fireplace Heater 45" & Humidifier 2in1 with Remote, Space Heater for indoor, and Electric Fireplace Heater, on Amazon on September 2022, to create warm, safe and cozy memories for your family life during cold days.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.