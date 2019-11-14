EVERETT — Like basketball? Like interacting with charismatic athletes? Like having a good time?
We’ve got the perfect outing for you.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, the Harlem Globetrotters will be at Angel of the Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave.
This particular tour makes the Globetrotters more accessible than ever, with an app to connect with players and complete with exclusive games. Superfans can even purchase a Magic Pass to mix and mingle with the stars before the game. Shoot hoops, take photos and get autographs signed from the best of the best.
Prices range from $28-118 at angelofthewindsarena.com.
