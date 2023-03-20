The new platform, combined with SphereIndex, the first-ever, real-time digital marketing analytics tool, provides comparative ranking, personalized insights, automated content and advertising campaigns all in one place

SPOKANE, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collabra Technology today introduced SphereBuilder™, a comprehensive digital marketing platform that provides real estate professionals with data-driven insights, analytics, content and tools to build their digital sphere of influence in a world where effective digital marketing has become an essential element for the successful agent.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.