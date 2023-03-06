In-depth industry paper shares top-producers' tips and strategies for building a powerful digital sphere of influence
SPOKANE, Wash., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SphereBuilder™, a soon-to-be-launched real estate data and analytics platform, today released a report titled "How Weaving a Web of Influence Can Sustain Agents During Tough Markets and Beyond", documenting the power of a digital sphere of influence for real estate agents and highlighting four top-producing real estate professionals who are using digital sphere building as a strategy for growth in a challenging market.
2023 has ushered in a U.S. residential real estate market that will be one of the most challenging on record for real estate professionals. Today, the number of REALTORS® in the United States has swelled to more than 1.5 million while the number of home sales this year is expected to be around 4.6 million, a number not seen since 2012 when there 500,000 fewer agents chasing those deals. With fewer homes being sold and more agents in the market, the competition has become intense, causing many to leave the industry or struggle to survive.
The new industry report published by SphereBuilder emphasizes how a digital sphere differs from the traditional agent sphere, the power of a strong digital presence and the importance for real estate professionals to monitor their online reputation. It includes advice from ultra-successful real estate professionals who have discovered the secrets to maintaining a strong online presence to stay ahead of the competition and secure a future in a world increasingly dominated by online interactions.
"Most agents know that their traditional sphere provides the foundation to be the agent who people know, like and trust in their local community. To survive in today's shifting market, agents need to embrace their second sphere of influence, their digital sphere, to that same end," said Russ Cofano, CEO, Collabra Technology, which operates SphereBuilder. "More and more, buyers and sellers do their research online before selecting their agent and this is why a strong digital footprint is critical. And, it's the energy and motivation behind our creation of SphereBuilder, a comprehensive marketing content generation and distribution platform, and SphereIndex™, the industry's first, real-time assessment of a real estate professional's digital marketing presence."
Join the digital sphere conversation. The Sphere Builders on Facebook is a group of real estate agents, brokers, industry leaders, and experts sharing methods and strategies that focus on building a digital sphere of influence: http://www.facebook.com/groups/thespherebuilders
Coming soon! SphereBuilder™ is an all-in-one platform for automated digital content creation and sharing. It blends the power of automation to instantly create powerful listing content, along with thousands of brand-building video and image templates, with one-click sharing to social channels and seamless paid ad placements to your favorite platform.
SphereIndex™ is the industry's first, real-time assessment of a real estate professional's digital marketing efforts against a benchmark of top-producing agents in their local market. It provides valuable recommendations on how taking certain steps can build a digital sphere to, ultimately, generate more business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.