MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, today announced the acquisition of Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash located in Brewster, New York.  This marks Splash's 36th wash in New York State and complements the chain's current full-service wash also serving the Brewster market and surrounding areas.

