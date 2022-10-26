If you recently received a phone call from President Biden informing you that you just won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, you aren’t alone. This is just one of the robocall scams currently targeting Skagit County residents. However far fetched these schemes may seem, their numbers are on the rise — and they are taking a toll on consumers. In 2020, they cost Washington State residents almost $70 million, more than twice the amount stolen in 2019. The methods used to deceive the public are incredibly varied, and they increasingly use computers to swindle the unsuspecting.
Fortunately, consumers have some powerful allies in the fight against fraud. Recently, AARP Washington, together with the state’s Attorney General’s office, BECU, call blocking service Nomorobo, and TechConnect, presented an online consumer education program called “Tip-Offs To Rip-Offs,” which featured plenty of tips, strategies, and insider knowledge designed to keep people—and their bank accounts—safe.
During the October 19 presentation, seminar host Doug Shadel, the state director for AARP Washington and a former fraud investigator, introduced a number of speakers who shared their perspectives on the rising tide of robocalls and fraud schemes and how to counteract them, with a particular focus on Skagit County.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson reported that his office annually receives about 20,000 consumer complaints concerning robocalls, many of which involve fraud. To combat this increase in scam activity, Ferguson has quadrupled the number of attorneys assigned to pursuing fraud cases as well as advocating for the expansion of consumer protection laws. The AG‘s office has also has a new website with consumer information and tips on combating robocalls, including an online complaint form specifically designed to assist attorneys and investigators to quickly react to complaints and stop the calls. Ferguson reported that his office has received nearly 6,000 responses in just the few months since updating its website.
In addition to taking legal action against fraud perpetrators, leading in some cases to shutting down offending entities and even providing restitution to victims, Ferguson‘s office also cooperates with federal agencies such as the FCC to share information. The Washington AG‘s office also collaborates with other states‘ attorney generals to recommend more stringent federal regulations to protect their citizens from fraud.
Ferguson urged Washingtonians to report abuses through the agency‘s website (https://www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint) or by calling 1-800-551-4636 to request a complaint form by mail. ”If we hear from you we can go after the bad guys,“ he said. He also recommended that citizens write to their state representatives and urge them to require more aggressive steps on the part of communications service providers in stemming the volume of robocalls. ”My mom is 94 years old and I and can’t tell you how annoying it is that she is getting these robocalls“ Ferguson said.
One event participant, Aaron Foss, is the CEO of a company that has been successful in accomplishing what Ferguson is urging the communications industry to do. Nine years ago, the FCC created a design challenge aimed at blocking robocalls. Foss won that contest, and as a result founded Nomorobo, a company that not only blocks robocalls but is also able to capture information about their sources and their tactics. Today, many wireless providers offer call blocking features; they can also be purchased through services like YouMail, Robokiller or Nomorobo.
Foss estimated that his company has blocked more than 3 billion robocalls since its founding and maintains a ”block list“ of over 5 million robocall originators. Nomorobo adds about 1,500 new robocalls to this list daily, and the company has introduced a cell phone-specific service called Nomorobo Max.
Foss reminded event attendees that not all robocalls are annoying or fraudulent. Some, such as health appointment reminders, are actually wanted. To distinguish between those that are and are not, Nomorobo maintains 350,000 phone lines that receive 120 million calls per month and record and analyze robocalls through the application of machine learning technology.
Nomorobo is currently working with AARP to provide data identifying the most common calls targeting consumers across the state. Among those targeting Skagit County consumers is the previously mentioned Publishers‘ Clearing House call from President Biden, a home improvement offer, a vacation offer, a bogus breast cancer charity, and an ”Amazon purchase alert.“
In a particularly compelling portion of the AARP presentation, host Doug Shadel cited the work of network and software engineer Jim Browning, who he described as a “scam-stopping vigilante.” Many scammers contact victims by phone to get access to their computers, where they can get into personal information and bank accounts. But Browning turns the tables and hacks his way into the criminals‘ systems. By doing so, he has not only exposed scams from the inside, but has in some instances intervened in real time to save people from becoming their victims.
Browning noted that a tactic at the core of many of the schemes he has exposed is the use of fear to manipulate the intended fraud victim into an heightened emotional state.
For Browning, what started as as hobby in reaction to annoying phone calls has become a public service with more than three million subscribers.
Among the consumer take aways from the ”Tip-Offs to Rip-Offs“ presentations were the following:
• Don’t rely solely on caller ID to identify the source of a call.
• Consider getting a call blocking service such as Nomorobo.
• If someone calls and says there is something wrong with your computer, hang up or turn off and reboot your computer. Do not call any provided 800 numbers or click on a link.
• Report fraud to the Washington State Attorney General’s office via its new robocall complaint form.
• Visit the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network for updated information on scams, which also provides a Helpline (877-908-3360) if you suspect a scam. The organization reports that it has more than 100 trained and experienced volunteers staffing this line.
To stay abreast of specific scams by community, consumers can consult aarp.org/tipoffs, which includes the “Top 5 Robocall Scams in Mount Vernon/Anacortes.” The AARP site also includes tips for protecting yourself, some resources to turn to for help, and—perhaps most importantly—recordings of the most common calls that are happening right now. By clicking on a link, you can hear an actual audio recording of a phone call that sounds legitimate, but is really looking to pull you into a trap.
