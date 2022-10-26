If you recently received a phone call from President Biden informing you that you just won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes, you aren’t alone. This is just one of the robocall scams currently targeting Skagit County residents. However far fetched these schemes may seem, their numbers are on the rise — and they are taking a toll on consumers. In 2020, they cost Washington State residents almost $70 million, more than twice the amount stolen in 2019. The methods used to deceive the public are incredibly varied, and they increasingly use computers to swindle the unsuspecting.

Fortunately, consumers have some powerful allies in the fight against fraud. Recently, AARP Washington, together with the state’s Attorney General’s office, BECU, call blocking service Nomorobo, and TechConnect, presented an online consumer education program called “Tip-Offs To Rip-Offs,” which featured plenty of tips, strategies, and insider knowledge designed to keep people—and their bank accounts—safe.

