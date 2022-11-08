We are excited to have opened a new Xfinity store in Burlington to meet the needs of our local customers in the area. Located at 151 Cascade Mall Drive, Suite K0lA, Burlington, WA 98233, the 2,438 square foot store features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services - from smart home security solutions to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1 Gbps, as well as Comcast Business services.

Visitors to the store can engage with a dedicated team of highly trained and knowledgeable sales consultants to learn more about their current services or devices, see firsthand how Xfinity apps make it easy for them to manage their accounts, sign up for all Xfinity services, address any service needs and return or acquire equipment. In addition to offering Comcast's industry-leading consumer products and services, the new Burlington store provides Skagit County and Whidbey Island residents with a convenient retail location to receive customer support, turn in used equipment, pay their bill and more.

Burlington Store 1
Burlington Store 2

