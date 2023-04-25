Winning!

Since being founded in Lynden, Washington in 1921, Peoples Bank has grown to 23 branches across the state and $2.6 billion in assets. Its presence in Skagit County began in 1998 and today the community bank has four Skagit locations with a fifth branch, in Sedro-Woolley, expected to open in 2024.

Recently, Peoples Bank received several honors reflecting its role in the economic well-being of the Skagit Valley. The bank was voted by community members as the “Best Bank” and “Best Mortgage Lender” in Skagit Publishing’s “Best of the Best” awards. Peoples Bank also received the prestigious Business of the Year award from the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce earlier this year.

