...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Sponsored Content
Tip-offs to Rip-offs: Spotting a con before they spot you
A free October 19 event focuses on early warning tools for emerging scams targeting the Skagit Valley
Bilk, con, fraud, rip-off, scam. Call it what you will, but taking people’s money under false pretense has been as much a part of the human condition as greed and gullibility. What has changed in recent years, however, is the frequency and extent of scamming. According to new statistics from the Federal Trade Commission, Washington consumers lost more than $135 million to fraud in 2021 — nearly double the amount lost in 2020.
It seems the scammers are gaining the upper hand in the fight for our hard-earned dollars. Chances are you’ve received a robocall — or, more likely, several of them. But that robotic voice giving you good news about a prize you’ve won, or bad news about some trouble you’re in, is just the tip of the iceberg. Con-artists are becoming ever more sophisticated in their tactics, and new scams are emerging at an increasing pace. Along with taking their victims’ money, scammers are also stealing private data to open up cryptocurrency accounts and bank accounts. Even the most informed consumer can find themselves struggling to keep up.
To help consumers fight back, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is joining forces with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, TechConnect, BECU and the robocall prevention service Nomorobo to host “Tip-Offs to Rip-Offs,” an online event aimed at helping Skagit County residents stay a step ahead of the scammers.
The free online event will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19. Participants will hear about the latest scams targeting Skagit County, including a journey inside an actual fraudulent boiler room to show step-by-step how scammers manipulate our emotions and steal our money.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will discuss on how individuals can protect themselves and their community. Through a partnership with the call-blocking service Nomorobo, participants will also learn how they can gain real-time access to the specific robocall scams flooding homes and phone lines in their area. With these and other early warning tools, consumers will gain the inside track on recognizing some of the newest scams before the cons have a chance to make their pitch.
“The barrage of automated telephone solicitations or ‘robocalls’ we get on our home and mobile phones seems to be never-ending,” says Jason Erskine with AARP. “In fact, robocalls coming into the U.S. have more than doubled in recent years to nearly 50 billion calls a year. To make matters worse, experts estimate that up to half of these calls may be attempts to defraud consumers—and Washington state has been hit hard by this massive increase in unwanted scam calls.”
AARP, which has focused on issues important to people over the age of 50 for more than 60 years, has teamed up with Nomorobo, an award-winning service that stops robocalls from reaching intended victims on landline or mobile phone. For educational background, there will be a “deep-dive” presentation on robocalls and “impostor scams,” which are quickly becoming known as the most effective—and therefore most dangerous—scams in operation today. Participants will also hear about specific scams currently being targeted at residents of Skagit County. Another presentation will focus on using Nomorobo data to gain real-time access to the top five specific robocall scams affecting our community.
“The list will include access to the actual audio of each call, so consumers can hear firsthand what the calls sound like. Our aim is to provide these and other early warning tools, since the better we’re all able to recognize a scam pitch before we’re in the con-artist’s sights, the better we’ll be able to protect ourselves and our money,” says AARP’s Erskine.
It should be noted that although seniors are by far the most victimized group overall, a new study found tech-savvy teens in Washington are falling for online scams at a higher rate than seniors. According to Social Catfish, a company dedicated to preventing online scams through reverse search technology, the money lost by victims under 20 years old grew by 1,125 percent over the last five years compared to 390 percent for seniors. Teens lost just $8.2 million in 2017 compared to $101.4 million last year.
In addition to the consumer protection information presented during the October 19 “Tip-offs to Rip-offs event, participants will have a chance to pose their own questions to consumer fraud experts. The event is free and membership in AARP is not required, but pre-registration is required at aarp.org/SkagitTipOffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.