Tip-offs to Rip-offs: Spotting a con before they spot you

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.

&&
Bilk, con, fraud, rip-off, scam. Call it what you will, but taking people’s money under false pretense has been as much a part of the human condition as greed and gullibility. What has changed in recent years, however, is the frequency and extent of scamming. According to new statistics from the Federal Trade Commission, Washington consumers lost more than $135 million to fraud in 2021 — nearly double the amount lost in 2020.

It seems the scammers are gaining the upper hand in the fight for our hard-earned dollars. Chances are you’ve received a robocall — or, more likely, several of them. But that robotic voice giving you good news about a prize you’ve won, or bad news about some trouble you’re in, is just the tip of the iceberg. Con-artists are becoming ever more sophisticated in their tactics, and new scams are emerging at an increasing pace. Along with taking their victims’ money, scammers are also stealing private data to open up cryptocurrency accounts and bank accounts. Even the most informed consumer can find themselves struggling to keep up.

